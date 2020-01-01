Catch us on Path Less Pedaled

We had an absolute blast nerding-out with Russ at Path Less Pedaled last week and appreciate everyone turning up with great question! Here’s the recording of the event for those that missed it!

We had an absolute blast nerding-out with Russ at Path Less Pedaled last week and appreciate everyone turning up with great question! Here’s the recording of the event for those that missed it!

How Bikes are Measured

Join us for a deep-dive into the wild world of measuring bike geometry. No, really… there’s a lot more going on here than you might have realized!

How to Add Bikes to Bike Insights

One of the great features of Bike Insights is that any user can add a new bike if it isn’t already on the site! Our easy, free-to-use tools transform raw bike geometry data into diagrams and insights to help cyclists and bike industry professionals assess bike designs.

How Stack to Reach Ratio Gets it Wrong

Part one in a series of posts about using Stack and Reach to assess bike design. Today’s focus is on Stack to Reach Ratio, a metric that tries to answer the question “How upright or aggressive is this bike design?”.

