Catch us on Path Less Pedaled
We had an absolute blast nerding-out with Russ at Path Less Pedaled last week and appreciate everyone turning up with great question! Here’s the recording of the event for those that missed it!
Catch us on Path Less Pedaled
We had an absolute blast nerding-out with Russ at Path Less Pedaled last week and appreciate everyone turning up with great question! Here’s the recording of the event for those that missed it!
How Bikes are Measured
Join us for a deep-dive into the wild world of measuring bike geometry. No, really… there’s a lot more going on here than you might have realized!
How to Add Bikes to Bike Insights
One of the great features of Bike Insights is that any user can add a new bike if it isn’t already on the site! Our easy, free-to-use tools transform raw bike geometry data into diagrams and insights to help cyclists and bike industry professionals assess bike designs.
Bike Diagrams Gone Wild
What to do if you run into trouble when adding a new bike to Bike Insights.
Cross-category Comparisons
This visualization shows 30,000 recent bike comparisons users have made with our Bike-on-Bike visualizer. Hail Gravel🤘
Popular Bike Categories in July
We take quick look at the most popular bike categories that Bike Insights users are adding to their Collections.
How Upright or Aggressive is a Bike Design?
Part two in a series of posts about using Stack and Reach to assess bike design. This time we’re looking at Bike Insight’s powerful Upright-Aggressive Scale.
How Stack to Reach Ratio Gets it Wrong
Part one in a series of posts about using Stack and Reach to assess bike design. Today’s focus is on Stack to Reach Ratio, a metric that tries to answer the question “How upright or aggressive is this bike design?”.
Welcome to Bike Insights
Learn more about the Bike Insights project and what is on the horizon!
Bike Insights at NAHBS ’19
We’re spending the week at the North American Handmade Bike Show in sunny Sacramento, California…
Subscribe To Get Site Updates
Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates about the site. There's cool stuff coming!
Cool! Check your email to confirm your subscription.
Catch us on Path Less Pedaled
We had an absolute blast nerding-out with Russ at Path Less Pedaled last week and appreciate everyone turning up with great question! Here’s the recording of the event for those that missed it!
How Bikes are Measured
Join us for a deep-dive into the wild world of measuring bike geometry. No, really… there’s a lot more going on here than you might have realized!
How to Add Bikes to Bike Insights
One of the great features of Bike Insights is that any user can add a new bike if it isn’t already on the site! Our easy, free-to-use tools transform raw bike geometry data into diagrams and insights to help cyclists and bike industry professionals assess bike designs.
Bike Diagrams Gone Wild
What to do if you run into trouble when adding a new bike to Bike Insights.
Cross-category Comparisons
This visualization shows 30,000 recent bike comparisons users have made with our Bike-on-Bike visualizer. Hail Gravel🤘
Popular Bike Categories in July
We take quick look at the most popular bike categories that Bike Insights users are adding to their Collections.
How Upright or Aggressive is a Bike Design?
Part two in a series of posts about using Stack and Reach to assess bike design. This time we’re looking at Bike Insight’s powerful Upright-Aggressive Scale.
How Stack to Reach Ratio Gets it Wrong
Part one in a series of posts about using Stack and Reach to assess bike design. Today’s focus is on Stack to Reach Ratio, a metric that tries to answer the question “How upright or aggressive is this bike design?”.
Welcome to Bike Insights
Learn more about the Bike Insights project and what is on the horizon!
Bike Insights at NAHBS ’19
We’re spending the week at the North American Handmade Bike Show in sunny Sacramento, California…
Subscribe To Get Site Updates
Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates about the site. There's cool stuff coming!